Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Hut 8 Stock Up 9.0%

HUT opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -102.97 and a beta of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 115.39%.The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,728,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,013,000 after buying an additional 140,248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,133,000 after acquiring an additional 504,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,679,000 after acquiring an additional 309,113 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 1,948,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 45.5% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 486,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

