Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (REMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:REMG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4051 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 143.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ REMG opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.61.

About Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF

The Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (REMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that employs a multi-manager, multi-style investment approach, investing in companies of various market capitalizations from emerging market countries.

