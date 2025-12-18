Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $4.09 Million in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Amrize in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Amrize in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

Get Amrize alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRZ. Stephens began coverage on Amrize in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amrize from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amrize has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In other Amrize news, insider Jaime Hill purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.69 per share, with a total value of $202,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,101 shares in the company, valued at $917,539.69. The trade was a 28.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $94,680.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,711.72. The trade was a 67.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,720.

Amrize Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE AMRZ opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.07. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amrize’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Amrize Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amrize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amrize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.