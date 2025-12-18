NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Trimmed by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $12,421,044.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,424,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,365,643.55. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,679,474 shares of company stock worth $487,070,117. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.8%

NVIDIA stock opened at $170.94 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

