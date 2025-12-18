Rise Advisors LLC Buys 52,295 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF $BUFZ

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,295 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC owned 1.41% of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BUFZ opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in an equal-weighted portfolio of First Trusts twelve-monthly Equity Moderate Buffer ETFs. The underlying ETFs target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker: SPY).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.