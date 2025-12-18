RENN Fund, Inc. (RCG) to Distribute Annual Dividend of $0.02 on December 29th

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RCG opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. RENN Fund has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

