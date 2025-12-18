RENN Fund, Inc. (RCG) to Distribute Annual Dividend of $0.02 on December 29th

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%.
RENN Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RCG opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. RENN Fund has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $2.88.
RENN Fund Company Profile
