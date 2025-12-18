Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 7,025 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,534,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,314,000 after acquiring an additional 40,461 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 693,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 33.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,893,000 after buying an additional 129,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $166.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.35. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.96.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $623.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $399,380.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,421.76. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

