Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RFI opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

