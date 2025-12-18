Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $604,000 Investment in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF $GRNY

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 224.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 213.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter.

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Profile

The fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in 20 to 50 US large-cap securities across 5 to 10 themes determined to likely impact the economy and stock market. GRNY was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by Fundstrat.

