Coinbase Global’s (COIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $420.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.18.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $243.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.60. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.49, for a total value of $1,501,138.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,493.86. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $253,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,100. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 791,804 shares of company stock valued at $240,485,568. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 29,825 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 720 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $224,318,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,425 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,468 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.