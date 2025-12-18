Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $783,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average of $185.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

