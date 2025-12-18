Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PSF stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

