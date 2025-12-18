Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.68.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.33 and a 200 day moving average of $251.81. The company has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $221.96 and a 12-month high of $367.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $550,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,046,729.44. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,034 shares of company stock valued at $41,097,367. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $1,458,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 206,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Salesforce by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,755,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,087,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

