Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $61,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $242,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,141.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,042.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $951.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $826.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,111.99. The firm has a market cap of $985.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

