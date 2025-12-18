The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.37.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

