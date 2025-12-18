iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Lowered by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 18.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $288,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,591,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,567,000 after acquiring an additional 105,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $678.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

