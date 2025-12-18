Osprey Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,135 S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Osprey Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.93.

S&P Global stock opened at $510.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

