Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by Osprey Private Wealth LLC

Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $222.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.53. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

