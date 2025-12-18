Osprey Private Wealth LLC Acquires 5,880 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 2.2% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $227.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $301.38 to $300.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $246.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,673 shares of company stock worth $4,163,005. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

