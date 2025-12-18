RDA Financial Network Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK opened at $117.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.20. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $130.03.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

