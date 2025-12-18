FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.35 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FRP Advisory Group had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.16%.
FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance
Shares of FRP Advisory Group stock opened at GBX 140.04 on Thursday. FRP Advisory Group has a one year low of GBX 113.50 and a one year high of GBX 151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.05. The firm has a market cap of £351.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.
About FRP Advisory Group
FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.
Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other.
