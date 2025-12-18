Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 376,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,842,000 after purchasing an additional 184,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,406,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,260,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,636,000 after acquiring an additional 67,422 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,886.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $546.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of -1.04. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $605.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.18, for a total transaction of $13,694,064.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,348,217.52. This represents a 11.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.34, for a total value of $2,413,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,869.60. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,056 shares of company stock valued at $41,324,312. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $568.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities set a $527.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

