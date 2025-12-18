Peak Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,061 shares during the period. TCW Flexible Income ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.31% of TCW Flexible Income ETF worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLXR opened at $39.47 on Thursday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

