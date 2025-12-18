8,456 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $252.26 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $262.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 112.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.