NatWest Group plc Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

NatWest Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,911 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.4% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,330 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $6,988,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 153,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,727,366. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,713.60. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 136,257 shares of company stock worth $16,723,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.