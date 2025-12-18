NatWest Group plc Has $6.14 Million Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

NatWest Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,812 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises 1.5% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 57.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $218.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $187.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

