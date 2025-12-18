UL Solutions (ULS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2025 – UL Solutions was given a new $97.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – UL Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/8/2025 – UL Solutions had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – UL Solutions had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – UL Solutions had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – UL Solutions had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – UL Solutions had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – UL Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – UL Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $69.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – UL Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – UL Solutions had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

