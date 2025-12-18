Peoples Bank KS Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Peoples Bank KS reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.8% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $318.68 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

