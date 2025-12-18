Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 50,671 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,794,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,947 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,107,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,374,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,825,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,617,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

