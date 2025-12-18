RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 477.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,217,000 after acquiring an additional 493,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,128,055,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,928,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $2,156,939,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Progressive by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,805,642,000 after buying an additional 396,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,176.42. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,673 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 2.0%

PGR stock opened at $227.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.71. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Mizuho assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.