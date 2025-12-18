TCP Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 509.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

