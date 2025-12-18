Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading Up 100% – Still a Buy?

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 103,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 240,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Portofino Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About Portofino Resources

(Get Free Report)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.