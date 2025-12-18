Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,600. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of XOM opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $494.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $120.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

