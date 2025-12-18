VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 176,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 291,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
VR Resources Stock Down 25.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
