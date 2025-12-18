Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $77.5220, with a volume of 11199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Independent Research set a $80.00 price objective on Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.The company had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

In other news, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,650. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $29,941.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,779.01. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 200,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,971,482 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

