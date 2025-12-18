Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,050,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 448,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Sirios Resources Stock Up 13.8%

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.69 million, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

