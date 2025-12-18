Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Japan Tob in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.
