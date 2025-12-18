Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Trading Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.48 and last traded at GBX 0.50. Approximately 1,084,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,840,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55.

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Up 6.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

