SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,854,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,822,000 after buying an additional 5,737,583 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,950,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,049 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,114,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,115,000 after acquiring an additional 311,058 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,724,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,731,000 after purchasing an additional 435,453 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,083,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,948 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

