OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,051,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $45.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

