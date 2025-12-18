OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 1,635 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $638,968,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Marriott International by 194.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,555 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $266,084,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,579,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 27,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 314,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $20,414,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 175,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,096,492.30. This represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $1,866,746.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,440. The trade was a 37.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,289 shares of company stock worth $25,669,425. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $274.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3%

MAR stock opened at $310.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $311.66.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.