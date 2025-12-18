RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 97,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 879,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after purchasing an additional 59,775 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 251,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.