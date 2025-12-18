iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stock Position Increased by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9%
IVW opened at $119.77 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $126.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
