iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stock Position Increased by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9%

IVW opened at $119.77 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $126.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.