OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 16,790 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friday Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,120,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,284,000 after purchasing an additional 135,398 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

