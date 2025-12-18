Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 192,008 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18,553.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,598,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,389 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,829,000 after acquiring an additional 401,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $193.00 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

