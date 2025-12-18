Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CSW Industrials stock on November 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $310.16 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.45 and a 1 year high of $401.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.77 and its 200 day moving average is $271.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on CSW Industrials in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday. Finally, CJS Securities raised CSW Industrials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $1,246,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,484,456.36. This represents a 18.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Underwood sold 370 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.96, for a total value of $103,215.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,752.88. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,366 shares of company stock worth $2,403,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

