Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SAP stock on November 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $241.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.10. SAP SE has a one year low of $233.51 and a one year high of $313.28. The stock has a market cap of $296.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Wall Street Zen downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SAP by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

