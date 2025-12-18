OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $593,000 Stake in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1,911.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in B. Balefire LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Barrick Mining by 78.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,305,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $141,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,348 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised shares of Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.94. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Barrick Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

