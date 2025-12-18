Bradford Whitmore Purchases 9,530 Shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) Director Bradford Whitmore bought 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $53,653.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,192,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,866.43. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ultralife Price Performance

Ultralife stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ultralife Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). Ultralife had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.92%.The business had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULBI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ultralife in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultralife by 1,650.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ultralife by 1,428.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

