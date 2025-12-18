John Leaver Sells 20,000 Shares of CVC (ASX:CVC) Stock

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.07, for a total value of A$41,400.00.

CVC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $235.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39.

CVC Company Profile

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in online services, online trading systems, consumer digital lending, commercial digital lending, online bill payment services, online insurance, financial software, energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

